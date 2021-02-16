Dr. Mark Blaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Blaser, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Medical Arts Associates Ltd.600 John Deere Rd Ste 200, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-4222
- Trinity Rock Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
I’ve been a patient for 6 years. Dr. Blaser is very knowledgeable and genuinely cares about his patients overall well-being.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Blaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaser works at
Dr. Blaser has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaser.
