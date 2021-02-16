Overview

Dr. Mark Blaser, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Blaser works at Medical Arts Associates in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.