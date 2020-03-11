See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Blecher, MD

Cataract Surgery
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mark Blecher, MD

Dr. Mark Blecher, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Blecher works at Philadelphia Eye Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blecher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Eye Associates
    840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Blecher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cataract Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1356343248
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Zion Hosp|Wills Eye Hosp|Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Mt Zion Hosp/UCSF
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Blecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blecher works at Philadelphia Eye Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Blecher’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blecher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blecher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

