Dr. Mark Blecher, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Blecher, MD
Dr. Mark Blecher, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Blecher's Office Locations
Philadelphia Eye Associates840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am revising the review left previously. In that initial review, I was highly critical of Dr. Bleacher, and his staff. In this follow up, I will to the best of my ability to rectify what I posted. In regard to what I said about the tech, I stand by what I said. He was rude and disrespectful. However this should not reflect on the entire Practice. Today I went for my f/u surgical visit, and was given the opportunity to speak with the office manager as well as Dr. Bleacher. Both were very gracious an accommodating. I must admit that in regard to the Physician, I was unfair and mistakenly judgemental. Therefore I wish to revise my comments. The surgery was indeed done by Dr. Beacher which was verified through our discussions. Indeed the results are amazing. Obviously Dr. Bleacher lives up to his reputation, and is very skilled at his craft. Need I say more, probably, but I won't. The results speak for themselves. Dr. Bleacher has earned a rating of 5. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mark Blecher, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Male
- 1356343248
Education & Certifications
- Mt Zion Hosp|Wills Eye Hosp|Wills Eye Hospital
- Mt Zion Hosp/UCSF
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Blecher works at
