Overview

Dr. Mark Bleiweis, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Bleiweis works at UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Heart Defect Repair and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.