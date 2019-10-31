Dr. Mark Bleiweis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleiweis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bleiweis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Bleiweis, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Bleiweis works at
-
1
UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-9928
-
2
UF Health Congenital Heart Center1600 SW Archer Rd 13, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-7770
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bleiweis saved my Grandson’s life. He was born with Transposition of the Great Arteries. My Grandson had open heart surgery at 1 week old and left the hospital 6 days later doing very well. Thank you Dr Bleiweis
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1467498576
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery
