Overview

Dr. Mark Blum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Blum works at Cardiology Associates of Morristown in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.