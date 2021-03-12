Dr. Bodack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Bodack, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Bodack, MD
Dr. Mark Bodack, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Bodack's Office Locations
Wmchealth Physicians - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - Poughkeepsie1 Webster Ave Ste 402, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5780
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bodack is wonderful. Caring and informative. His front desk person is not. Rude, unhelpful and does not sent information in a timely fashion.
About Dr. Mark Bodack, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodack accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodack has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bodack speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodack.
