Overview of Dr. Mark Bodack, MD

Dr. Mark Bodack, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Bodack works at Dutchess Physiatric Associates in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.