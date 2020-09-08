Dr. Mark Boerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Boerner, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Boerner, MD
Dr. Mark Boerner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Boerner works at
Dr. Boerner's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery Pllc111 W Main St Ste 200, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 344-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boerner?
I was referred to Dr. Boerner at Idaho Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery after having a cancerous lesion taken off my eyebrow. Dr. Boerner performed an upper lid blepharoplasty to correct my droopy and asymmetrical lids. My experience at the office was fabulous. My vision is improved and I look much better. The office is really lovely with Victorian accents, and the staff is friendly and helpful. If you want to have an eyelid lift, you should go to Dr. Boerner because everyone recommends him… he’s very well known as an excellent surgeon. Five stars all the way!
About Dr. Mark Boerner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003819459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boerner works at
Dr. Boerner speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Boerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.