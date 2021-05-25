Dr. Mark Boles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Boles, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Boles, MD
Dr. Mark Boles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.
Dr. Boles works at
Dr. Boles' Office Locations
1
Dublin Women's Center2400 Bellevue Rd Ste 23, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3202Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Dublin Women's Center227 Industrial Blvd, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3218
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boles?
Love him and his staff! The girls are wonderful and always have positive attitudes. He's been my OB with two of my pregnancies, and I have no regrets!! The best team HANDS DOWN!!
About Dr. Mark Boles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417969205
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray/Wake Forest University - School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boles has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boles.
