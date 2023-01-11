Overview of Dr. Mark Bookout, MD

Dr. Mark Bookout, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with Parkridge East Hospital.



Dr. Bookout works at Comprehensive Medical Care, P.C. in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.