Dr. Mark Bookout, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Bookout, MD
Dr. Mark Bookout, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with Parkridge East Hospital.
Dr. Bookout's Office Locations
Comprehensive Medical Care, P.C.4151 Ringgold Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 622-5165
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just got home from surgery! I don't need pain meds,I feel great.He explains things very well,his staff in the office was great and Erlanger was a ten too. I highly recommend Dr. Bookout
About Dr. Mark Bookout, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1356339063
Education & Certifications
- Chattanooga County Medical Society
- Otolaryngology - University of Tennessee College of Medicine at Chattanooga,
- Erlanger
- University of Tennessee
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bookout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bookout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bookout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bookout has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bookout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bookout. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bookout.
