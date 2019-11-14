Dr. Mark Borowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Borowicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Borowicz, MD
Dr. Mark Borowicz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine - Winston-Salem NC | Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Borowicz works at
Dr. Borowicz's Office Locations
Heart Care Bluffton845 82ND PKWY, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 702-6093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner, very thorough, patient, and honest. Best vascular and general surgeon in South Carolina! More physicians should be like him!
About Dr. Mark Borowicz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1205810041
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Nashville TN | Vanderbilt University
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center - Charleston CS | Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC | Medical University of South Carolina
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine - Winston-Salem NC | Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borowicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borowicz has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Borowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.