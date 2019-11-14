Overview of Dr. Mark Borowicz, MD

Dr. Mark Borowicz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine - Winston-Salem NC | Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Borowicz works at Surgical Associates of Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.