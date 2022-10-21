See All Oncologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD

Oncology
4.6 (21)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD

Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Borowsky works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borowsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower
    19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I recently had a surgery from Dr. Borowsky. From the initial visit to the post operation follow up, he was always kind, explained things in a way I could easily understand, and had multiple scenarios mapped out. I am sure Dr. Borowsky sees many patients, but it always felt like he took a personalized approach with me. The stress I felt going into my initial consultation was high, but after I left he made me feel calm and good about the plan in place. I was also so thankful to have my husband and mom able to join the appointment with me. My surgery went great with the best possible outcome. I will forever be grateful for Dr. Borowsky. Also, his staff was very helpful with scheduling and answering my questions, and every nurse and doctor working at Jersey Shore was wonderful to me. Something that started out very scary ended up being a great experience. Thank you Dr. Borowsky and team.
    Lauren — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD
    About Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD

    • Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1871570044
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital of Brooklyn
    • North Shore Univ Hosp/Nyu Med Sch
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Borowsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borowsky works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Borowsky’s profile.

    Dr. Borowsky has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Borowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borowsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

