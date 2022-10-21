Dr. Borowsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD
Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Borowsky's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4146
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a surgery from Dr. Borowsky. From the initial visit to the post operation follow up, he was always kind, explained things in a way I could easily understand, and had multiple scenarios mapped out. I am sure Dr. Borowsky sees many patients, but it always felt like he took a personalized approach with me. The stress I felt going into my initial consultation was high, but after I left he made me feel calm and good about the plan in place. I was also so thankful to have my husband and mom able to join the appointment with me. My surgery went great with the best possible outcome. I will forever be grateful for Dr. Borowsky. Also, his staff was very helpful with scheduling and answering my questions, and every nurse and doctor working at Jersey Shore was wonderful to me. Something that started out very scary ended up being a great experience. Thank you Dr. Borowsky and team.
About Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871570044
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- North Shore Univ Hosp/Nyu Med Sch
- North Shore University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borowsky works at
Dr. Borowsky has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borowsky speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Borowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.