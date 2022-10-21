Overview of Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD

Dr. Mark Borowsky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Borowsky works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.