Overview of Dr. Mark Boschert, MD

Dr. Mark Boschert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Boschert works at Utah Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT and Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.