Dr. Mark Bouchard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Bouchard, MD
Dr. Mark Bouchard, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Falmouth, ME. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Bouchard works at
Dr. Bouchard's Office Locations
Maine Medical Partners Falmouth Internal Medicine5 Bucknam Rd Ste 2B, Falmouth, ME 04105 Directions (207) 781-1500
Maine Medical Partners300 Professional Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-7926
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was a very positive experience. He listened well, was very patient, a very short wait. He explored medical and adjunctive options for my pain and provided appropriate treatment for my issues. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Bouchard, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023040656
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Sports Medicine
