Dr. Mark Bouffard IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouffard IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bouffard IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Bouffard IV, MD
Dr. Mark Bouffard IV, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bouffard IV works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bouffard IV's Office Locations
-
1
Pain and Spine Center of the Desert72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 214, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 502-5286Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouffard IV?
I am a patient of Dr Bouffard with many muscular/skeletal issues. Dr. Bouffard has given me many options on how to proceed with my problems. I trust him to do as much as he possibly can to help me. His nurse, Eola Bentley-Force, is a very warm and helpful individual who listens very carefully and always has great suggestions. The staff is also very accommodating and have written a few reports to help me document my condition when they were required.
About Dr. Mark Bouffard IV, MD
- Pain Management
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1528168622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Baylor College of Medicine/The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center
- University Of The East
- Indiana University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouffard IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouffard IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bouffard IV using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bouffard IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouffard IV works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouffard IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouffard IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouffard IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouffard IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.