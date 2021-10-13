Overview of Dr. Mark Bowen, MD

Dr. Mark Bowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Bowen works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Surgery and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.