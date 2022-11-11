Dr. Mark Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bowers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Bowers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowers?
Dr Bowers was amazing, he was willing to come to the hospital at the last minute to keep me alive. He was professional, he listened to my requests and, even though my faith kept me calm, his sense of humor made me relax. I am so grateful for his care!
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- The Medical College of Wisconsin|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- MED COLL OF WI
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
