See All Rheumatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Mark Box, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Box, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (40)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Box, MD

Dr. Mark Box, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Box works at Mdf Psychiatric Services in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Box's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mdf Psychiatric Services
    1010 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 563-6644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Box?

    Sep 30, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Box since I was 14 years old and in that time. He is caring and amazing. I had been misdiagnosed over and over. Plus a lot of other doctors told my mom it was either "growing pains" or faking it. Dr. Box is amazing. I can't imagine where I would be in my illness without his intervention. He is hands down the best doctor I have ever seen.i recommend him highly!!! Thank you Dr Box for all you do and all you continue to do for me and all of the Kansas City Area!
    Jenny Lovins — Sep 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Box, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Box, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Box to family and friends

    Dr. Box's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Box

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Box, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Box, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477604817
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri, Kansas City
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Box has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Box has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Box works at Mdf Psychiatric Services in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Box’s profile.

    Dr. Box has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Box on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Box. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Box.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Box, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Box appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Box, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.