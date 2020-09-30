Dr. Box has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Box, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Box, MD
Dr. Mark Box, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Box works at
Dr. Box's Office Locations
-
1
Mdf Psychiatric Services1010 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (913) 563-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Box?
I have seen Dr. Box since I was 14 years old and in that time. He is caring and amazing. I had been misdiagnosed over and over. Plus a lot of other doctors told my mom it was either "growing pains" or faking it. Dr. Box is amazing. I can't imagine where I would be in my illness without his intervention. He is hands down the best doctor I have ever seen.i recommend him highly!!! Thank you Dr Box for all you do and all you continue to do for me and all of the Kansas City Area!
About Dr. Mark Box, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477604817
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Box accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Box has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Box works at
Dr. Box has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Box on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Box. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Box.
