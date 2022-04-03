Dr. Mark Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bradley, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Bradley, MD
Dr. Mark Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Floaters and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
- 1 1925 Aspen Dr Ste 500B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 466-2575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
In my 2 annual appts, with Dr. Bradley so far, he was thorough, informative and attentive to all my questions. My husband had his first appt this month and was sent directly to Eye Associates to see a retinologist. He is now being successfully treated for an early condition that would have been a disaster if it had gone undetected. We are so grateful to Dr. Bradley for having us take immediate action!
About Dr. Mark Bradley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1497786867
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Floaters and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
