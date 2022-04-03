Overview of Dr. Mark Bradley, MD

Dr. Mark Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.



They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Floaters and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.