Dr. Mark Brandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Brandon, MD
Dr. Mark Brandon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Brandon works at
Dr. Brandon's Office Locations
Richmond Orthopaedic11 Ralph Pl Ste 102, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 447-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the first time I met Dr.Brandon , I felt I could trust him 101% !! He did my rotator cuff surgery !! I saw a different orthopedist had an uncomfortable experience .. Totally forgot the name but it was on Richmond Road !! Dr.Brandon explained what my surgery will be like in terms I understood !! The day of surgery , he came in and explained the surgery to me again !! I’m post op 2 and half weeks and I feel great !! No need for opioids at all !! Maybe Motrin 800 but that’s it !! The little incisions healed nicely !! Dr.Brandon and his partner Dr.Khaimov were the best there is out there !! Thank you to both !! The office and their assistants were top notch caring and totally understood what I said !!
About Dr. Mark Brandon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Staten Island Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Fellowship
- New York Medical College-St. Vincent's Manhattan, Orthopaedic Surgery
- New York Medical College-St. Vincent's Manhattan, Surgery
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandon works at
Dr. Brandon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brandon speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.