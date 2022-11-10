Dr. Mark Brandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Brandt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Brandt, MD
Dr. Mark Brandt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Brandt works at
Dr. Brandt's Office Locations
Northwest Metropolitan Urology Associates S.c.7900 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 17, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (773) 775-0800
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Aleksandra Stobnicki MD Violeta Avramov MD Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 427, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 775-0800
Uropartners Park Ridge350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 106, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 470-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I highly recommend Dr. Brandt. Have been seeing him now for over 7 years for bladder cancer. Doctors today are always under time constraint but he is always in good humor and is always thorough and an excellent physician.
About Dr. Mark Brandt, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1942248794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brandt speaks German.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.