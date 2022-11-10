Overview of Dr. Mark Brandt, MD

Dr. Mark Brandt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Brandt works at Northwest Metropolitan Urology Associates S.c. in Niles, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL, Chicago, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.