Overview of Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO

Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Braunstein works at Peak Wellness and Nutrition Inc. in Durango, CO with other offices in Farmington, NM and Clayton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.