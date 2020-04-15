See All Psychiatrists in Durango, CO
Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO

Psychiatry
2.8 (11)
Map Pin Small Durango, CO
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO

Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Braunstein works at Peak Wellness and Nutrition Inc. in Durango, CO with other offices in Farmington, NM and Clayton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Braunstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Wellness and Nutrition Inc.
    2855 Main Ave Ste A105, Durango, CO 81301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 382-6690
  2. 2
    San Juan Health and Wellness Center LLC
    1009 Ridgeway Pl Ste 100, Farmington, NM 87401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 327-0002
  3. 3
    Second Nature Blue Ridge
    236 File St, Clayton, GA 30525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 212-2037

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Braunstein?

    Apr 15, 2020
    My granddaughter has seen Dr Braunstien in the past I loved him hope she can return to him
    Jacqueline — Apr 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO
    About Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO

    About Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063529899
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braunstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braunstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braunstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braunstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

