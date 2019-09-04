See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Pottsville, PA
Dr. Mark Brayford, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Brayford, DO

Sports Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Brayford, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Brayford works at Integrated Surgical Specialists in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Surgical Specialists
    48 Tunnel Rd Ste 203, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 624-4777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion
Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion
Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Injection Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brayford?

    Sep 04, 2019
    Dr. Bradford and his staff always make me feel at ease. His bedside manner is that of a very compassionate doctor. He always takes time to explain and thoughtfully answers questions.
    charlotte harrison — Sep 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Brayford, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Brayford, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brayford to family and friends

    Dr. Brayford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brayford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Brayford, DO.

    About Dr. Mark Brayford, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417155151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Brayford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brayford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brayford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brayford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brayford works at Integrated Surgical Specialists in Pottsville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Brayford’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brayford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brayford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brayford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brayford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Brayford, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.