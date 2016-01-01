Dr. Brody accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Mark Brody, MD
Dr. Mark Brody, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brody works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brody's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Integrative Wellness182 Gano St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 861-4643
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Mark Brody, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215031661
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brody works at
Dr. Brody has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.