Dr. Mark Brody, MD
Dr. Mark Brody, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine.
Health At Home800 NW 17th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 374-8461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I felt comfortable being at Brain Matters Research as soon as I began the check-in process. Staff members are helpful and courteous. My questions were answered and I never felt that I was being a burden by asking them. My nurse was very pleasant and comforting. Dr Brody was upbeat and was able to calm me down. He made sure that I knew what was going on and what I might expect. The whole team has a lot of experience and many patients and treat you as a person.
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1962519538
- University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Brody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brody accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brody works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brody, there are benefits to both methods.