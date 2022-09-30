Dr. Mark Broering Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broering Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Broering Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Broering Jr, MD
Dr. Mark Broering Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broering Jr's Office Locations
- 1 10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 865-9898
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 865-9898
Bethesda Butler Hospital Laboratory3075 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 865-9898
Cardiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc.3219 Clifton Ave Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 865-9898
Trihealth G LLC - Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr Ste 250, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 865-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Broering at least four times as my carotid artery stenosis needed to be monitored over time. He was always prompt, thorough in is examinations and willing to answer all my questions. When it was time for surgical treatment he briefed me in the advantages and disadvantages, and I opted for surgery. All went according to plan and I would seek him out if I ever needed the surgery again.
About Dr. Mark Broering Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
