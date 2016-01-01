Dr. Mark Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Brooks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk River, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
North Memorial Health Clinic - Elk River800 Freeport Ave NW # 100, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions (763) 581-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Brooks, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1528039187
Education & Certifications
- Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.