Dr. Mark Broudo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Palmetto General Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Broudo's Office Locations
Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo MD1100 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL 33144 Directions (954) 677-1998
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Broudo was excellent, very caring and personable, did a great job on my tummy tuck and breast lift, even came to my home to check on me, highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mark Broudo, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750344719
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broudo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broudo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broudo has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broudo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Broudo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broudo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.