Dr. Mark Brown, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (149)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Brown, MD

Dr. Mark Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Daphne in Daphne, AL with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Daphne
    27961 US Highway 98 Ste 24, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 650-5437
  2. 2
    West Mobile
    610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 202 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 650-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Biloxi
  • Providence Hospital
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Syndactyly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    Jan 11, 2023
    I had the best experience with both Dr. Brown & his nurse! They were both extremely caring/professional/friendly AND kept me at ease during the entire process. I would definitely recommend going to Dr. Brown for any/all your ocular needs! Best Ophthalmologist in the business and he's funny, too!
    — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Brown, MD
    About Dr. Mark Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114999729
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

