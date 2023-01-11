Overview of Dr. Mark Brown, MD

Dr. Mark Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Daphne in Daphne, AL with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.