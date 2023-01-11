Dr. Mark Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Providence Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
I had the best experience with both Dr. Brown & his nurse! They were both extremely caring/professional/friendly AND kept me at ease during the entire process. I would definitely recommend going to Dr. Brown for any/all your ocular needs! Best Ophthalmologist in the business and he's funny, too!
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114999729
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
