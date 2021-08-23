Dr. Mark Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Brown, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Back Pain Interventions Associated, P.A.1111 Highway 6 Ste 122, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 494-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Brown's for over 10 years and can easily say he's the best and most caring doctor I have dealt with over the years. He truly wants to help you get back to living a normal life. Neck and back pain had plagued me for years until someone sent me to see him. I only made it through college and finished my degree because he worked with me on different treatments to help better manage my pain. I'm so glad I found him because I've gotten back to doing the things I love in life again.
About Dr. Mark Brown, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1558332221
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.