Dr. Mark Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Brown, MD
Dr. Mark Brown, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Pediatric Surgical Associates2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff was more than accommodating knowing we traveled 9 hours with our grandson for his procedures and to make the follow up easier for us they set up a virtual visit. Very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Mark Brown, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1689672032
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
