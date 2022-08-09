Dr. Mark Brunner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Brunner, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Brunner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Geisinger Med Center
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Suite 3021720 Nicholasville Road Suite 302, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment the preliminary preparations began in the unit I was treated with great respect and dignity from all the staff and especially Dr. Brunner. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a gastro physician.
About Dr. Mark Brunner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053386060
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center
Dr. Brunner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunner accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunner has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunner.
