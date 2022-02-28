Overview of Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD

Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Brzezienski works at Plastic Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.