Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.2 (45)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD

Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Brzezienski works at Plastic Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brzezienski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Group
    901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-7134
  2. 2
    Memorial's MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
    605 Glenwood Dr Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 495-6744
  3. 3
    Chattanooga Office
    979 E 3rd St # C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 28, 2022
    Hey this man took my hand after a gunshot wound TOTALLY DESTROYED IT AND DID A FANTASTIC JOB OF SAVING MY HAND AND DID A WONDERFUL JOB OF DOING RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY AND I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM FOR ANY KIND OF SURGERY…. THANKS DOC FOR SUCH A GREAT JOB AND SORRY IT HAS TAKING ME THIS LONG TO LEAVE A REVIEW ON YOUR WORK… AGAIN THANKS SO MUCH…..
    Billy Crabtree — Feb 28, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487621926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Philadelphia Hand Center
    Residency
    • Jefferson Med College
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brzezienski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brzezienski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brzezienski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brzezienski works at Plastic Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Brzezienski’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzezienski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzezienski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brzezienski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brzezienski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

