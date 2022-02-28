Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brzezienski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD
Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Brzezienski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brzezienski's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Group901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 756-7134
-
2
Memorial's MaryEllen Locher Breast Center605 Glenwood Dr Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 495-6744
-
3
Chattanooga Office979 E 3rd St # C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 756-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brzezienski?
Hey this man took my hand after a gunshot wound TOTALLY DESTROYED IT AND DID A FANTASTIC JOB OF SAVING MY HAND AND DID A WONDERFUL JOB OF DOING RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY AND I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM FOR ANY KIND OF SURGERY…. THANKS DOC FOR SUCH A GREAT JOB AND SORRY IT HAS TAKING ME THIS LONG TO LEAVE A REVIEW ON YOUR WORK… AGAIN THANKS SO MUCH…..
About Dr. Mark Brzezienski, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487621926
Education & Certifications
- The Philadelphia Hand Center
- Jefferson Med College
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brzezienski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brzezienski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brzezienski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brzezienski works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzezienski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzezienski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brzezienski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brzezienski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.