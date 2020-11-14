Overview of Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD

Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bufalini works at Carolinas Oral & Facial Surgery Center in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.