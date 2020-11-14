Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bufalini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD
Overview of Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD
Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bufalini's Office Locations
Carolinas Oral & Facial Surgery Center1305 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 795-2708
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a Fantastic Doc and Staff. They will go out of their way, out of the gate to help with Patient Needs. I was standing in line at Walmart and happened to be next to a gentleman who was coincidentally was a patient of Dr. Bufalini's. He said he and his family had had extractions and followup care from the Doctor and was 110% satisfied. I concur. Jacksonville Patient.
About Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659481554
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bufalini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bufalini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bufalini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bufalini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bufalini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bufalini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bufalini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.