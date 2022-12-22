Dr. Mark Bullock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bullock, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Bullock, DPM
Dr. Mark Bullock, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Bullock's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery5483 GRATIOT RD, Saginaw, MI 48638 Directions (989) 799-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The ease of getting in and out was awesome. I hate doctors because I have epilepsy and other neurological disorders so I see a doctor at least twice a month. Dr. Bullock was new to me and I would gladly see him again.
About Dr. Mark Bullock, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1134482532
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.