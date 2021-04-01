Dr. Mark Bullock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bullock, MD
Dr. Mark Bullock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopedic Solutions LLP - Columbia11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste L1, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-7030
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopedic Solutions LLP - Laurel14201 Laurel Park Dr Ste 111, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 604-3228
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor, very dedicated to a positive outcome for all of his patients.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- U MD
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullock has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.