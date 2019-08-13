Overview of Dr. Mark Burbridge, DO

Dr. Mark Burbridge, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Burbridge works at Georgia Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.