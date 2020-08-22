Dr. Mark Burish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Burish, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Burish, MD
Dr. Mark Burish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Burish works at
Dr. Burish's Office Locations
-
1
Mischer Neuroscience Associates6400 Fannin St Ste 2150, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burish?
Great Dr. Burish is respectful of his patients, he is kind, and tries his best to find a suitable treatment plan. He is not the kind of doctor that will easily prescribe narcotics or anything he knows will do more harm than good. However he will do his best to find a working treatment plan
About Dr. Mark Burish, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1154645653
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burish works at
Dr. Burish has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.