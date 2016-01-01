Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Burnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Burnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Burnett works at
Locations
Santa Barbara Skin Institute2921 DE LA VINA ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 770-3999
California Dermatology Group, PC2323 Oak Park Ln Ste 202, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 892-8111
- 3 2028 Village Ln Ste 202A, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 697-7864
Zitelli & Brodland Surgery Cntr5200 Centre Ave Ste 303, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 681-9400
Zitelli South Ambulatory Surgery575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 360, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 466-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Burnett, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1104182393
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burnett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.