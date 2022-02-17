Overview of Dr. Mark Burnett, MD

Dr. Mark Burnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Burnett works at NeuroTexas - Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.