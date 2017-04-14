Dr. Mark Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Burns, MD
Dr. Mark Burns, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Southern Westchester PC421 Huguenot St Ste 44, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-3065
Sound Shore Medical Center Department of Laboratories16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 365-3614
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burns was personable, thorough in his explanations, caring in demeanor, and always prompt in replies to communications of any kind from me. He took care of me for over 16 months and I am healthy now.
About Dr. Mark Burns, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
