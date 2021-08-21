Dr. Mark Burstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Burstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Burstein, MD
Dr. Mark Burstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Burstein works at
Dr. Burstein's Office Locations
Princeton Radiology At Quakerbridge LLC8 QUAKERBRIDGE PLZ, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 890-7800
Premiere Ent. Associates400 Middletown Blvd Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-7300Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have Ménière’s disease and was experiencing some very worrisome symptoms. We heard about Dr. Burstein and made an appointment. Our son is an ENT in North Jersey, so we are very cautious about a doctor’s capabilities. We cannot say enough praise for Dr. Burstein’s kindness and expertise. He’s attentive and a real gentleman, not an alarmist but very forthright in explanations. We’ve recommended him several times now, and everyone we’ve referred to his office has been impressed. This is a doctor with old fashioned values and a young well trained mind.
About Dr. Mark Burstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1972788214
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Burstein works at
