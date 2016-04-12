Overview of Dr. Mark Cabelin, MD

Dr. Mark Cabelin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hammond, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Cabelin works at Pediatric Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine in Hammond, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN, Evansville, IN and Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.