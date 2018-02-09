Overview of Dr. Mark Cadungog, MD

Dr. Mark Cadungog, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Cadungog works at Christiana Care GYN Oncology in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.