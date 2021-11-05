Dr. Mark Cain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Cain, MD
Dr. Mark Cain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Cain works at
Dr. Cain's Office Locations
-
1
University Urology Associates818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 403, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-0705
-
2
Augusta Urology Associates LLC4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 2200, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-0705
-
3
Augusta Urology Associates LLC2258 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 301, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 733-9461
-
4
Dream Work Anesthesia LLC811 13th St Ste 17, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cain?
Excellent doctor. Takes time to explain procedures and listens to patient's concerns.
About Dr. Mark Cain, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174558191
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cain works at
Dr. Cain has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.