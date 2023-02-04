Dr. Mark Callanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Callanan, MD
Dr. Mark Callanan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
The Orthopaedic Clinic7925 Youree Dr Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Great Dr. Really like his approach to treatment of your issues. Very caring and explains treatment options well well
Dr. Callanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callanan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Callanan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callanan.
