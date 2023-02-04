Overview of Dr. Mark Callanan, MD

Dr. Mark Callanan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA.



Dr. Callanan works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.