Dr. Callow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Callow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Callow, MD
Dr. Mark Callow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Callow's Office Locations
Neurology Specialists Inc1 Elizabeth Pl Ste 210, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 495-0000
Uc Healthcare System Neurology7690 Discovery Dr Unit 3500, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8273
UC Health Physicians3113 Bellevue Ave Fl 3, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Callow is really very compassionate and there when you really need support with changing medication dosage with appropriate lab draws leading to more seizure control and fewer side effects from medications. Thank you !!
About Dr. Mark Callow, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457644338
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callow has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Callow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.