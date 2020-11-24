Overview of Dr. Mark Callow, MD

Dr. Mark Callow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Callow works at UCHealth in Dayton, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.