Dr. Mark Campbell, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Altoona, PA. 

Dr. Campbell works at Altoona Endocrine Services LLC in Altoona, PA with other offices in Everett, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Altoona Endocrine Services LLC
    615 Howard Ave Ste 106, Altoona, PA 16601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 949-2950
  2. 2
    Gary A. Raymond Dpm PC
    195 Memorial Dr Ste 6, Everett, PA 15537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 949-2950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
  • Upmc Altoona

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Mark Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306841952
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

