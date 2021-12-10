Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Otsego Memorial Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer & Hemtlgy Ctrs Wstrn MI145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 954-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell is very knowledgeable in his field friendly helpful and compassionate. He also has a great staff
About Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1851392948
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.