Overview of Dr. Mark Campbell, MD

Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Otsego Memorial Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Cancer & Hemtlgy Ctrs Wstrn MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.