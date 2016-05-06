Dr. Mark Canales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Canales, MD
Dr. Mark Canales, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Adult Cardiovascular Consultants5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 949-0304
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Dr. Canales was the Cardialogist that took care of my husband at the hospital. I am a nurse for 40 years and can state that he handle this case very well. My husband did expire but Dr Canales did everything possible to save my husband of 43 years. His bedside manners were professional but also very caring to our family. I will use Dr. Canales as our family cardiologist from now on, and will recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Mark Canales, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417956533
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Interventional Cardiology
