Dr. Mark Capener, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Capener, MD
Dr. Mark Capener, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from East Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Capener works at
Dr. Capener's Office Locations
Alpine Ear, Nose and Throat2065 E 17th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 639-9733
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
40 years of experience very knowledgeable and handles the situation expediently. I give him 5 stars
About Dr. Mark Capener, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1750489100
Education & Certifications
- University of New York at Buffalo | University of Missisippi
- East Virginia Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Capener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capener accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Capener has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Capener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capener.
