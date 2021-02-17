See All Otolaryngologists in Idaho Falls, ID
Dr. Mark Capener, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Capener, MD

Dr. Mark Capener, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from East Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Capener works at Alpine Ear, Nose and Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capener's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alpine Ear, Nose and Throat
    2065 E 17th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 639-9733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • PacificSource
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 17, 2021
    40 years of experience very knowledgeable and handles the situation expediently. I give him 5 stars
    James mcmillin — Feb 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Capener, MD
    About Dr. Mark Capener, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1750489100
    Education & Certifications

    • University of New York at Buffalo | University of Missisippi
    • East Virginia Medical School
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Capener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capener works at Alpine Ear, Nose and Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Capener’s profile.

    Dr. Capener has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Capener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

