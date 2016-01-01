Dr. Mark Cappel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cappel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cappel, MD
Dr. Mark Cappel, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.
Dermagnify100 Executive Way Ste 114, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 842-3632Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Dermatopathology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1780668657
- Mayo Clinic (Dermatology)
- Internal Medicine, Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
Dr. Cappel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cappel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cappel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cappel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cappel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cappel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.